Audi Virtually Teases First Ever Formula One Car With Help From EA's F1® 22

It will take at least a few years longer for Audi, one of the world's most established global racing brands, to plant its flag in territory even they've never delved. This would, of course, be Formula One.
With the help of top-notch computer graphics courtesy of EA Sports and their F1 2022 game, we're getting an up close and personal look at what Audi's tentative future in Formula One might look like. With the announcement of Audi's first-ever Formula One in collaboration with the Swiss Sauber racing team this past August, what we've got to look at has us bursting with anticipation.
"It's not a given to be a part of the official simulation of Formula 1 three years before our first race," said Henrik Wenders, Head of Brand Audi. "Our show car has caused quite a stir from the very first moment with its striking design and the color scheme that is typical of Audi in motorsport. Everywhere it has been in action, the reactions have been extremely positive. I'm convinced that our show car will also win many fans in the virtual world."
Though Audi and Formula One might not sound like a sure-fire great aesthetical combination, the results of EA's renderings prove that notion blatantly false. With grey and black paint contrasted by red accents along the front spoiler, rear spoiler, and side aerodynamic ducting makes for a race car instantly recognizable as an Audi, even without the quad rings proudly plastered on the front and side of the vehicle.
