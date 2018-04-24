Audi Rumored to Debut A1 Cabriolet in 2019, A4 Coupe And A4 Cabriolet to Follow

On today’s edition of “The Auto Bild Rumor Mill,” the German publication argues that the A1 Cabriolet will go official in 2019, riding on the MQB A0 platform of the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza. But will Audi go ahead with this body style?
Rumors regarding the A1 Cabriolet were circulating on the Internet ever since the metroproject quattro Concept was unveiled at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show. But as you already know, the droptop never saw the light of day. On the other hand, the Q1 trademark from 2014 suggests that a sub-Q2 crossover could materialize in 2020.
In the same story, Auto Bild makes a case for the A4 Cabriolet. Replaced in 2008 by the A5, S5, and RS5, the newcomer is expected to arrive in 2023 as a response to “sluggish sales.” The German motoring publication refers to the TT Roadster and A5/S5/RS5 lineup of soft tops. A spin-off in the guise of the A4 Coupe is also rumored, but not confirmed by Audi or any other verifiable source.
Truth be told, sales of the A5 Cabriolet have been steadily declining since 2011. In 2017, Audi delivered 7,404 examples in Europe compared to 14,470 A5 Coupe models. The TT Roadster, on the other hand, sold 3,971 units in the Old Continent in 2017.
Although 2019 is one year away, prototypes of the A1 Cabriolet have yet to be photographed by the carparazzi. The A4 Cabriolet and A4 Coupe are too far away to mention photographic evidence in the same sentence, which is why the Auto Bild report should be taken with a grain of salt. Actually, make that a spoonful.
The A1 hatchback, meanwhile, is confirmed to debut in the first half of 2018, with sales kicking off by year’s end. There’s still no confirmation of the three-door body style, but the A1 Sportback spied time and again by the carparazzi doesn’t look half bad.
