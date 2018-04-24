Audi Rumored to Debut A1 Cabriolet in 2019, A4 Coupe And A4 Cabriolet to Follow

More on this:

1 2019 Audi Q8 Teased Ahead of Shanghai Debut in June

2 2020 Audi S8 Spied With Quad Exhaust at the Nurburgring

3 Porsche Head of Powertrain Development Arrested in Connection to Dieselgate

4 Audi e-tron quattro Electric SUV Spied Testing on the Nurburgring

5 Mercedes-Benz Remembers It Helped Create Audi of Today