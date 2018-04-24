1,301 HP VW Golf Mk1 Hits Dyno, Is a German Flamethrower

There's no need to mention why the original Volkswagen Golf is a cult car. Nevertheless, when it comes to an Mk1 Golf that now packs a four-digit output, we have quite a bit of explaining to do. And we're here to give you just that, namely a Vee-Dub that has been dialed all the way to 1,301 hp.

5 photos



Perhaps some of you expect a twin-turbo V8 to be found inside the machine, but that's not the case. Heck, this thing doesn't even pack a VR6 mill. Instead, we're looking at a 2.0-liter four-cylinder working with a monstrous turbocharger (think: an LM42 unit from PNP-Turbo).



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can see the Golf doing its thing on the dyno, with the resulting output sitting at 1,301 hp and 1,200 Nm of twist. In fact, as the specialist explains, the said horsepower number makes for a German four-cylinder record.



Now, those of you tuned into our tuner stories might be familiar with Boba Motoring's Mk1 and



The setup mentioned above is new for 2018, so Boba Motoring hasn't managed to put it to the test in the real world. Nevertheless, the tuner has dropped the figures delivered by the previous build, with this having taken the car to just... 920 horses.



To be more precise, the 100 to 200 km/h (62 to 124 mph) sprint was covered in 3.33 seconds, while hitting 300 km/h (186 mph) required an additional 7.03 seconds.



As for the half-mile run, the maximum velocity delivered by the German missile sat at 308 km/h (make that 191 mph).



Oh and as the tech-savvy readers have already guessed, the thing comes with all-paw hardware, so it can (try to) put all that power down.



