Audi Introduces Recycled Glass Into Manufacturing Process, Just for the Q4 e-tron

More on this:

1 BMW Group to Switch to Green Wheels From 2024, Only for Aluminum Ones

2 You Can Get a Fully-Custom Tiny House, Glamping Unit, or Office From Upcycled Airplanes

3 Raw Material Scarcity for Batteries Has Impacts We Had Never Thought About

4 Scientists Learned That Recycled Li-Ion Batteries Are Actually Better Than the New Ones

5 The Highly Unorthodox and Semi-Submersible OK Superyacht Is Recycling Done Right