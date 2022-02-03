The Highly Unorthodox and Semi-Submersible OK Superyacht Is Recycling Done Right

This is one of the latter cases: OK, a superyacht like no other, and a conversion of an old carrier ship. OK was introduced online earlier this week and is the work of designer Timur Bozca, winner of the award Young Designer of the Year 2015 and the brains (and talent) behind such stunning concepts like the Black Swan superyacht.
Black Swan and OK have absolutely nothing in common, and we’re to take that literally. Black Swan is sleek, luxurious and futuristic and, most importantly, not real, while OK is industrial-looking, massive and very real. “I can confirm that it is real and it has already started to travel the world,” Bozca tells the Daily Mail in a statement, addressing buzz that this is yet another concept. “We aimed to create the unique feelings of being on an undiscovered island at OK.”
Boat International confirms the build exists, too: it’s a three-year conversion that has just been launched at Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey. These are all the details available as of the moment, save for the mention that the new owner has opted for anonymity and is not disclosing the total price of the conversion. With Bozca saying it’s already “traveling the world,” this situation is bound to change soon. You can’t keep a project like this one a secret for too long, and it’s already been under wraps for three full years.
upcycling, better said) done right and on a whole new scale. It started out as a ship carrier, a 146-meter (479-foot) 1982 support vessel known as Super Servant 3, built by Oshima Shipbuilding from Japan. During its three years at the Turkish shipyard, it’s been turned into a proper superyacht, albeit one with the most unorthodox and surprising – and awesome – silhouette. An “island concept” is how Bozca describes it.
That’s because OK is partly submersible. As a carrier ship, this feature came extremely in handy for both stern and side loading, and it’s also what attracted Bozca’s attention. Having a superyacht that can go below the waterline for almost 70% of its surface, yet maintain full functionality of the area the rest of the time, is something no other explorer yacht can do. So, he strove to build luxury into the rugged structure of the original ship.
Karmarine reinforced the large open deck aft so that, when it emerges above water level, it can carry as many as 70 different water toys, including multiple tenders, buggies, amphibious vehicles, a sea plane, and a 46-meter (150-foot) yacht. There’s also a very convenient car ramp available, which means you can drive your land vehicles on board and take them with you to your next destination. Well, not “you,” but this mysterious and rich owner. The large open-air garage can be used without submerging the aft deck, thanks to a 40-ton crane that allows for launching and retrieving most toys on board.
When the deck is not used as a garage, it can be used for leisure activities by the 20 guests on board (no word yet on how large a crew would be needed to operate this beast of a superyacht), be they tennis, lounging in the sun or whatever else you can think of – and can be done in an open space of 3,300 square meters (35,520 square feet).
With a reported top speed of 13 knots, OK is on the slow side but, then again, when a superyacht as impressive-looking as this one passes, you’d want plenty of time to take it all in.
