Atlanta Woman Jumps Out of Moving Lyft Car When Driver Refuses to Stop

As most ride-sharing companies will advise riders, you shouldn’t get inside a car or remain there if your gut feeling tells you something is off. 11 photos



The ride should have lasted 10 to 15 minutes, the woman tells the media outlet. At the time she asked the driver to pull over so she could get out, she’d already been in the car for 20 minutes and they still had about 10 more minutes to go, assuming he didn’t take more detours.



“When my intuition kicked in, I've got to save myself,” the woman says. “I said, ‘Could you please pull the car over, I think I’m going to be sick.’ I felt the car accelerate, once I felt that car accelerate, I flipped out of the car, back to belly, then again over my head. It knocked the breath out of me.”



She suffered road rashes and hurt her back in the fall, but she says she would do it again if she ever had to. Having asked the driver to stop and hearing instead the roar of the engine as it sped up, she knew



Witnesses saw her roll out of the speeding car and came to her aid. The driver also stopped to check on her but then quickly drove off. The woman says she filed a report with the Atlanta police and they’re looking into the case.



“Safety is fundamental to Lyft,” the company tells the same outlet about the incident. “The behavior described is unacceptable and has no place in our community. We have permanently banned the driver and been in touch with the passenger to offer our support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement.”



As of the time of writing, the driver hasn’t been charged with anything.



