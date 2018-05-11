Around the World in 80 Days with the Porsche Cayenne S

On Friday, May 11, the Porsche World Expedition kicks off in Australia. Twenty participants will climb inside several Porsche Cayenne S for a trip that would take them from Brisbane, Australia, to the Chinese Shangri-La.

26 photos



In all, the journey will count nearly 25,000 kilometers (15,534 miles) on the road alone and will span for 80 days. The journey is divided into six legs, called Expeditions, that would see the travelers taking to the roads on six continents.



The first leg will take the travelers across Australia, from Brisbane to Perth. It would be followed by the expedition to Europe, which will start at the North Cape and end in Chamonix, France.



Africa is up next, with the Cayenne set to start its journey in the cradle of humanity from the Serengeti and end it in Johannesburg. From Africa, an airplane would transport them to Central America, at the starting point in Cancun, Mexico. The finish line is in Panama City, Panama.



The last two legs of the journey take place in South America and South East Asia. The starting point for the former is Lima, Peru, and the end point of Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The final stretch would take those who survive this far from Bangkok, Thailand, to Shangri-La, in China. At the end of the South East Asia expedition, those willing do to so will be taken by Porsche on a three-day trip into the Himalayas.



“In short: be it across snow, sand, tarmac, gravel or desert, all the expeditions have one thing in common: spectacular, challenging stretches and adrenaline-fuelled driving pleasure – under extreme conditions,” says The world tour set up by Porsche takes place in the form of a traditional rally, with each of the participants getting behind the wheel of a Cayenne S provided as part of a team. There are arrival times and stage evaluations taken into account.In all, the journey will count nearly 25,000 kilometers (15,534 miles) on the road alone and will span for 80 days. The journey is divided into six legs, called Expeditions, that would see the travelers taking to the roads on six continents.The first leg will take the travelers across Australia, from Brisbane to Perth. It would be followed by the expedition to Europe, which will start at the North Cape and end in Chamonix, France.Africa is up next, with the Cayenne set to start its journey in the cradle of humanity from the Serengeti and end it in Johannesburg. From Africa, an airplane would transport them to Central America, at the starting point in Cancun, Mexico. The finish line is in Panama City, Panama.The last two legs of the journey take place in South America and South East Asia. The starting point for the former is Lima, Peru, and the end point of Buenos Aires, Argentina.The final stretch would take those who survive this far from Bangkok, Thailand, to Shangri-La, in China. At the end of the South East Asia expedition, those willing do to so will be taken by Porsche on a three-day trip into the Himalayas.“In short: be it across snow, sand, tarmac, gravel or desert, all the expeditions have one thing in common: spectacular, challenging stretches and adrenaline-fuelled driving pleasure – under extreme conditions,” says Porsche