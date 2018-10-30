Ferrari 488 with F40 Aero Is the One-Off Maranello Needs to Build

Arizona Couple And Dog Struck by Lightning, Car Saves Their Lives

One couple from Tucson, Arizona, had a close brush with death last week, during a thunderstorm, when a lightning bolt hit their car stuck in traffic. 7 photos



What started as a joke took a sudden turn for the dangerous. Right after she says those things, a lighting bolt hits the car: there’s a bright light and a loud bang, and you can hear Darrell say that he believes the lightning hit the antenna of the car.



It turns out, he was right. As Samantha explains for



“The radio kind of messed up at first and then all the gauges over there were not happy. The gas gauge doesn't work anymore,” she explains.



Despite the minor damage to the car, she and Darrell were lucky to escape unharmed. Samantha says she feels a zinging pain in one of her legs since the incident, but other than that, she’s fine.



That’s because the car saved their life. The lightning hit the antenna and dispersed throughout the metal frame of the car, before going into the ground. Samantha would probably not be here to tell the story if she were out on the street, instead of inside the vehicle.



Charlie is ok, too, in case you were wondering. Chances are he will be even more scared now to ride in the backseat during a thunderstorm, but other than that, he’s fine.







