Arianespace Drops Hopes to Use Soyuz Rocket, to Focus on Upcoming European Tech

No matter the dealings between them here on Earth, the Western world and Russia have always worked together well in space. But the current crisis, caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is so severe that it affects space cooperation as well.
Over the past week, the Russians have done everything in their power to ruin decades of close collaboration. The head of the Russian space agency kind of threatened to let the International Space Station drop out of the sky, Roscosmos is no longer flying the Soyuz from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and, most recently, joint missions from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, have been suspended as a result of the OneWeb incident.
This most recent development involves Russia refusing to launch over 30 OneWeb internet satellites using the Soyuz rocket, out of claimed fear they will be used for military purposes. The launch was supposed to take place on March 5.
As a result of Russia pulling out of Kourou, the European Space Agency already said it would focus on the upcoming Ariane 5 and Vega C rockets. Today (March 4), Arianespace did the same.
“Arianespace is strictly abiding by the sanctions decided by the international community (European Union, United States of America and United Kingdom) following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” the space company said.
“Arianespace is in close contact with its customers and French and European authorities to best assess all the consequences of this situation and develop alternative solutions.”
The Ariane 5 is a heavy launcher capable of lifting to orbit up to 20 metric tons, being capable of taking up “the heaviest spacecraft either in production or on the drawing board.” The Vega C can take to the sky just over 2 metric tons, but will be capable of accommodating cargo of different shapes and sizes.
