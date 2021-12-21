Japanese Billionaire Returns From His $80M Space Trip, Ready for the Next One

More on this:

1 Uber Eats Sends Special Delivery 248 Miles Up to the Astronauts in Space

2 Japanese Billionaire Kicked Off His $88 Million Space Trip to the ISS, to Play Golf

3 Space Station Moves to Avoid Remnants of an American Rocket Launched in 1994

4 The Only Spaceplane That Can Land Anywhere on Earth, Closer to Its First NASA Mission

5 Russians Endangered the ISS Three Times This Year, And They Don’t Even Seem Bothered