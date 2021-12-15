Japanese Billionaire at the ISS Is Like a Kid at Disneyland, Confirms Outrageous Costs

Fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa’s dream of traveling to the International Space Station has come true, and it shows. The 46-year-old can’t stop sharing how exciting his space adventure is, from experiencing zero gravity to things as simple as brushing his teeth. Some might see it as gloating, but Maezawa’s enthusiasm is truly contagious.
The Japanese billionaire who became the first self-paying tourist to visit the ISS since 2009 is planning to document his entire space experience, which is why he is joined by producer and assistant Yozo Hirano. During the 12 days, he plans to accomplish at least 100 tasks that were selected with help from the public, including things such as playing golf and blowing bubbles.
Some have criticized the wealthy space tourist for this apparent superficiality, including the huge amount he paid for this exclusive trip, instead of using his wealth to help those in need. In the first interview he gave since arriving at the ISS, Maezawa told the Associated Press that, although he can’t disclose the terms of the contract, the information that he paid over $80 million for this entire adventure is “pretty accurate.”
But he also justified it by saying that “Once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience,” and that it’s not just about the money, but also about the physical condition and the big amount of time required for training. Maezawa underwent specific training for months before the flight, which he also shared on his social media platforms. He admits that few people can have the necessary funds, time, and physical condition to afford this experience, but that perhaps in a few years from now, things will change.
Until that happens, rockets seem to have become the ultimate “billionaire’s toy,” and one of the most controversial ones, too.
Maezawa flew to the ISS on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket boasting his initials, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The crew departed on December 8 and will be staying at the ISS for 12 days.
