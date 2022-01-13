Arab Billionaire’s Luxury Yacht Was Designed With a Helipad Right Next to the Jacuzzi

Arab businessmen are among the top superyacht owners of the world, alongside Russians and Americans. Some of their vessels are outrageously lavish, while others have a more contemporary design. The one thing they have in common is their incredible design, as they are built at some of the world’s most prestigious shipyards, which keeps them highly valuable throughout the years.
One of the greatest Arab personalities of all time is the late Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel, who founded a company with the same name back in 1945. Since then, his family business has turned into a mammoth corporation with seven different branches and operations across six continents. One of the best-known subsidiaries is Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the distributor of Toyota and Lexus brands in Saudi Arabia and other markets, and also the Ford distributor in Egypt.
As you can imagine, the huge Abdul Latif Jameel business adds up to several billion dollars, and it recently increased dramatically, thanks to Rivian’s success, as the group is one of the main investors of the electric car brand. It’s no surprise, therefore, that each of the late Sheikh’s sons reportedly owns a luxury yacht.
Hadia, previously known as Jemasa, is a 164-foot (50 meters) superyacht, one of the largest ever built by the renowned Royal Hakvoort shipyard. Its main attraction, owned to the famous Espen Oeino, who was in charge of the naval architecture, is its incredibly-spacious layout, comparable to those of 196-foot (60 meters) yachts. Right away, you can admire its interesting split-level sun deck that fits a generous jacuzzi, as well as a large helipad.
According to the builder, Hadia was built to be enjoyed in any type of climate or weather. The aft deck is great during summer, in the shade of the upper deck, but it can also be enclosed during colder times. There are several al-fresco dining areas on multiple decks, and guests can also enjoy the massage room, the gym, or the large-sized water toys.
The owner’s suite is, of course, fabulous, including not only his-and-her bathrooms but also a private office, a salon, and a walk-in dressing room, made of precious cedar wood. Up to 12 guests can also be accommodated across six cabins, with extra berths available in the massage room.
The imposing Hadia, emblematic for the billionaire lifestyle, is looking for a new owner, according to the listing over at Yachtzoo. For $23.8 million, a new wealthy owner can enjoy her luxurious amenities, while the Sheikh’s son is probably ready to move on to an even bigger toy.
As you can imagine, the huge Abdul Latif Jameel business adds up to several billion dollars, and it recently increased dramatically, thanks to Rivian’s success, as the group is one of the main investors of the electric car brand. It’s no surprise, therefore, that each of the late Sheikh’s sons reportedly owns a luxury yacht.
Hadia, previously known as Jemasa, is a 164-foot (50 meters) superyacht, one of the largest ever built by the renowned Royal Hakvoort shipyard. Its main attraction, owned to the famous Espen Oeino, who was in charge of the naval architecture, is its incredibly-spacious layout, comparable to those of 196-foot (60 meters) yachts. Right away, you can admire its interesting split-level sun deck that fits a generous jacuzzi, as well as a large helipad.
According to the builder, Hadia was built to be enjoyed in any type of climate or weather. The aft deck is great during summer, in the shade of the upper deck, but it can also be enclosed during colder times. There are several al-fresco dining areas on multiple decks, and guests can also enjoy the massage room, the gym, or the large-sized water toys.
The owner’s suite is, of course, fabulous, including not only his-and-her bathrooms but also a private office, a salon, and a walk-in dressing room, made of precious cedar wood. Up to 12 guests can also be accommodated across six cabins, with extra berths available in the massage room.
The imposing Hadia, emblematic for the billionaire lifestyle, is looking for a new owner, according to the listing over at Yachtzoo. For $23.8 million, a new wealthy owner can enjoy her luxurious amenities, while the Sheikh’s son is probably ready to move on to an even bigger toy.