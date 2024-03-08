Apple Will Make It Easier to Replace Apple Maps With Google Maps

The battle between Apple Maps and Google Maps reached a new level when the iPhone maker started the rollout of the detailed city experience. With incredible attention to detail and high-resolution maps, the DCE is a good reason to stick with Apple Maps in the long term. It's also a good reason not to install Google Maps.
However, it's no secret that some Apple users switch to Google Maps, either due to the lack of features in the native iPhone navigation app, such as satellite maps for navigation, or because Google's software is better in their areas.
Apple is now planning to make the switch from Apple Maps to Google Maps more convenient and straightforward. Not because it wants but because it has no other option.
The company must comply with the new European regulations enforced by the Digital Markets Act, and one of the changes on the roadmap is a new option to change the default navigation app on an iPhone. Apple Maps is currently the default navigation app on an Apple smartphone, but once this change comes into effect, users will be allowed to configure Google Maps as the default navigation solution.
Apple already offers several controls to change default apps on an iPhone, something that users wouldn't have imagined a decade ago, and the new European regulations will now require the tech giant to expand on this front.
The change was recently discovered in a 12-page document detailing how Apple plans to comply with the new European regulations, though the company explains that it plans to integrate the new default controls for navigation by March 2025, meaning that we won't get the update this year. However, the iPhone maker will likely launch the new settings in iOS 18, scheduled to land in the fall of the next year.
Once this option becomes available, users can switch to Google Maps (or other navigation apps) completely, with Apple Maps no longer handling any requests for directions. The choice won't be limited to Google Maps, as users can also switch to other navigation apps, including Waze, HERE WeGo, OsmAnd, or Magic Earth. Once the options go live, the installed navigation apps should appear as options for replacing Apple Maps on an up-to-date iPhone.
Meanwhile, Apple Maps is slowly becoming a better navigation solution, getting new features that could prevent users from jumping ship. For example, iOS 17.4 adds support for turn-by-turn navigation in the instrument cluster when Apple Maps runs on CarPlay. The application already showed the route in the instrument cluster, but with this update, drivers can also get turn-by-turn instructions without looking at the CarPlay screen. The vehicle must support the feature, so it's not available for all drivers with CarPlay in their cars.
