autoevolution
 

Antimatter to Ride in a Van at CERN

24 Feb 2018, 7:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
"It’s a wonderful idea." These are the words of Charles Horowitz, theoretical nuclear physicist at Indiana University Bloomington. He spoke them referring to the idea that popped into the heads of his colleagues over at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Switzerland.
6 photos
Port Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transportPort Liner barge transport
An idea that would imply a van, a touch of antimatter, an open, albeit short, road and some insane guts.

According to Nature, the uncommon way to transport antimatter (we have no idea what the common way is) on the road is part of a project which began a month ago near Geneva, Switzerland. Scientists from the antiProton Unstable Matter Annihilation project (PUMA) will attempt to carry a cloud of antiprotons from the PUMA facility to a neighboring one, called ISOLDE.

The researchers will try and trap the cloud of antiprotons produced by PUMA inside magnetic and electric fields, creating a vacuumed container, or trap, as they call it. The container would then be loaded into a van and transported several hundred meters away to ISOLDE, where some fancy experiment will take place.

Even the guys at CERN are jittery about the whole deal, despite their reassurance that modern-day science has managed, to some degree, to manipulate antimatter. The biggest challenge, they say, will not be the trip itself, but developing the container capable of holding the antiprotons.

Luckily, the experiment is nowhere near around the corner. The task of creating a container that would hold some 1 billion antiprotons at only 4 degrees above absolute zero would take an estimated four years.

Should they manage to do it, they would give a new meaning to the idea of hazardous transport. Plans are to give access to the stuff including to scientists that are not involved directly with the study of anitmatter at the CERN complex, and the only way to do that is by shipping it to them in the said containers.
cern antimatter antimatter trap antimatter transport
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  