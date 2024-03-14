Another Flop? The Great iPhone Feature Even Apple Forgot About

As a person interested in everything related to technology, I found Apple's 2021 digital driver's license fantastic news.
The tech giant worked with Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia authorities to give iPhone owners the option of leaving their driver's license at home. Instead, the iPhone served as a digital replacement, something many of us have been dreaming about for years.
Without a doubt, such a feature wouldn't work without mass adoption. After all, what's the purpose of a digital driver's license if you can use it only in a very limited region?
Apple knew this from the beginning, so the company announced in March 2022 that more states would join this digital transformation, including Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah.
However, as reported recently, Apple has never shipped this highly anticipated expansion to users in these states. The digital driver's license is still available only in four states, so everybody else must still carry a physical document when they get behind the wheel.
The company hasn't even offered updates on the status of its planned expansion, so as far as it's concerned, the digital driver's license should still be launched in these states.
After the Apple Car failure, it's easy to understand why many people see Apple's delayed products as potential flops. Apple's FBI-inspired secrecy somehow adds fuel to the speculation, making people believe that the expansion doesn't happen because the digital driver's license isn't enjoying the adoption Apple hoped. The tech firm embraced a similar tight-lipped approach in the case of the Apple Car, keeping everything away from our eyes and ears.
Considering Apple's approach, it's impossible to tell precisely why the digital driver's license doesn't expand to more states faster. However, there are two big possible reasons.
On the one hand, the states that originally planned to adopt the digital driver's license aren't yet ready to do so and need additional time to set up the systems that would allow authorities to verify digital documents. This scenario makes little sense, considering these states were committed to adopting the digital driver's license, as one would expect authorities in a region to already make the first preparations to deliver on their promise.
On the other hand, some people seem to believe that Apple has lost interest in the digital driver's license now that the Apple Car is no longer around. The digital driver's license was considered an essential part of the experience with the Apple Car. Apple is known as a company that invests in products and services that bring home the bacon, and it's hard to believe the digital driver's license aligns with this strategy.
Time will tell if Apple will pursue this great idea, but considering that rivals in the Android world have also jumped on this bandwagon, the iPhone maker could soon be late to the digital party.
