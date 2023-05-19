Android Phones Can Now Double As Car Keys for More Users

Phones are slowly but surely becoming a modern replacement for more things, including driver's licenses and car keys.
Thanks to systems like NFC and UWB, smartphones can double as traditional car keys, eventually allowing owners to unlock their vehicles using nothing but their mobile devices.
The feature was announced a few years ago, but it's slowly gaining traction. Apple was one of the first companies to transform the iPhone into a digital car key, but Samsung is also trying to become a pioneer on this front.
The company's Galaxy S lineup of phones comes with NFC and UWB, essentially being able to play the role of a digital car key out of the box. The only thing they lack is the proper support, so Samsung must work together with carmakers to make the whole thing happen.
Samsung's Digital Car Key is only available in a handful of vehicles, and now the South Koreans have teamed up with BMW to bring the same feature to Brazilian drivers.
Only select BMW models are supported, but if you live in Brazil and own a Samsung Galaxy S phone, chances are you're also getting this revolutionary feature.
The technology will be enabled on all Samsung Galaxy S models getting Android 13. In other words, any Samsung Galaxy S20 and newer will be supported by Digital Car Key, except for the Galaxy S20 FE. Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, as well as Samsung's foldables, can also unlock the doors of your BMW.
Needless to say, phones must be updated to the latest OS version and monthly patch level to allow the configuration as a digital car key.
BMW says Samsung owners can unlock the doors of the 320i, 330e, 420i, 530e, X1, X3, X4, X5, X6, M3, X6M, i4, iX3, and iX models sold in Brazil.
The adoption of digital car keys is likely to gain more traction in the coming years, especially as technology companies step into the automotive industry as well. While Apple is building its own vehicle from scratch, Samsung isn't interested in such an approach, trying to conquer the car world with services and hardware. Samsung is investing big not only in chips aimed at the auto industry but also in self-driving systems that could eventually power the next-generation cars.
Apple plans to launch its first vehicle in 2025, at the earliest, with an upgraded model expected by the end of the decade. Apple could originally use a more conventional design for the Apple Car, while full self-driving capabilities and more innovative technology could ship on the next model. Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the Apple Car, and people familiar with the matter claim the company will spill the beans on the project in 2023 or 2024.
