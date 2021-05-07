Autopilot Is a Well Designed System with No Possible Exploits. In Bizarro World

5 CarPlay Finally Landing in More Cars After All We Heard Lately Was Android

4 Top EV Charging App Launches on Android Automotive, Volvo Cars First to Get It

3 Spotify Changes the Rule of the Game: The Driver No Longer Picks the Music

2 Volvo Going All-In on Android, Announces New Joint Venture

1 After Android Auto, Top EV Navigation App Launches on Android Automotive Too

More on this:

Android Automotive Is Getting a Video Streaming App Because Charging Is Boring

The Android Automotive ecosystem is still in its early days, but the more carmakers adopt it, the faster the number of available apps and tools increases. 1 photo



The latest Polestar announcement in this regard concerns a new video streaming app that the company has now released as a beta, essentially giving customers the option to watch live video feeds when not in motion. In other words, because nobody likes to just sit and wait for the batteries to get recharged, Polestar is now allowing its customers to watch videos on the 11-inch display in the car.



The new video streaming app is offered free of charge and comes with no extra data costs, though for the time being, the content that you can access is kind of limited.



For example, users will be provided with news services and national TV broadcasts in those regions where such content is available, and Polestar says it’ll also curate playlists for its customers. You’ll therefore get live feeds from SVT in Sweden, TV2 in Norway, and GOPlay and RTBF in Belgium, while everybody else in Europe will get access to BBC Ideas, Al Jazeera English, and Germany’s tagesschau.



Needless to say, the company has promised to release more content in the coming updates, though at this point, it doesn’t look like drivers would be allowed to add their own content sources and feeds.



As you’d expect, the And Polestar is one of the companies investing big in Android Automotive, as it wants the experience in its car to be as refined as possible.The latest Polestar announcement in this regard concerns a new video streaming app that the company has now released as a beta, essentially giving customers the option to watch live video feeds when not in motion. In other words, because nobody likes to just sit and wait for the batteries to get recharged, Polestar is now allowing its customers to watch videos on the 11-inch display in the car.The new video streaming app is offered free of charge and comes with no extra data costs, though for the time being, the content that you can access is kind of limited.For example, users will be provided with news services and national TV broadcasts in those regions where such content is available, and Polestar says it’ll also curate playlists for its customers. You’ll therefore get live feeds from SVT in Sweden, TV2 in Norway, and GOPlay and RTBF in Belgium, while everybody else in Europe will get access to BBC Ideas, Al Jazeera English, and Germany’s tagesschau.Needless to say, the company has promised to release more content in the coming updates, though at this point, it doesn’t look like drivers would be allowed to add their own content sources and feeds.As you’d expect, the video streaming app wouldn’t work when the car is in motion, and Polestar clearly explains that the content only plays when the car is sitting in Park mode. If you start moving when a live stream is active, then the audio continues in the background with no video on the screen for obvious reasons.

load press release