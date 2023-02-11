Android Auto Wireless Now Available for More Users

Google has brought the wireless version of Android Auto to the only market where it wasn’t already available. Users in Japan are, therefore, allowed to enable the wireless connectivity option in Android Auto if their cars support it.
The main benefit of Android Auto wireless is highlighted by its name. With a wireless connection, users no longer need to rely on a cable for the connection between the mobile phone and the head unit in the cabin. This, in its turn, is a major benefit as well, not only in terms of convenience but also when it comes to the likelihood of hitting a bug on Android Auto.
Cables are known for causing common connectivity problems on Android Auto, so by going all-in on wireless, users should theoretically be able to get a more stable and reliable experience with the app.
Google previously expanded the availability of Android Auto wireless to the majority of countries in 2020 and 2021, but for some reason, Japan remained the only region where this connectivity option wasn’t supported. The company has never provided any specifics on its plans for Android Auto wireless in Japan.
The country has quietly been moved to the list of countries where Android Auto wireless is supported, so now the only requirement to go for a no-cable experience is a car that supports this mode.
On a similar front, Google has recently removed an option to disable the wireless connection mode in Android Auto from the settings screen. This means that cars where Android Auto wireless is enabled automatically establish the connection to the mobile device when the engine is turned on. The toggle that was available in the settings screen of Android Auto is now gone, so disabling the connection is only possible by turning off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
Both are required by Android Auto wireless to run in a car, and I suggest you shut down the latter, as a Bluetooth connection could also be used by other peripherals, such as smartwatches.
Google hasn’t provided any specifics on the reason it decided to pull this option, but the most recent stable versions of Android Auto, as well as beta build 8.9, no longer offer a straightforward way to disable the wireless connection.
In the meantime, Google bringing Android Auto wireless to all markets where the cable version is available is good news especially when it comes to the expansion of the app. Android Auto wireless requires a phone running Android 11, a Google or Samsung device with Android 10, or a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Note 8 with Android 9.
In addition, 5 GHz Wi-Fi support is mandatory, and so is a compatible head unit that supports wireless projection.
