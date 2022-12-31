Android Auto Forces Users to Return to Cables Because Why Not

It goes without saying that the wireless version of Android Auto comes with so many extra benefits over the wired sibling, and the most important is without a doubt the added convenience.
You can therefore use Android Auto without even pulling out your phone, as the application launches on the head unit in the car as soon as the wireless connection is established.
Furthermore, given a cable is no longer required, the likelihood of connection problems is significantly reduced. If you’ve been part of the Android Auto community for more than a few days, you probably know already that the cables people use to run the app are often the ones to blame for connection issues.
Unfortunately for some users, sticking with the wireless version of Android Auto is no longer an option. And it’s all because of a glitch that showed up earlier this month following an Android Auto update, and which seemingly breaks down the wireless mode.
Oddly enough, switching to the wired mode brings everything back to normal, with the connection between the phone and the head unit working just properly.
Users who turned to Google’s forums to report the problems claim that the wireless connection mode is mostly broken in cars with aftermarket head units, such as Pioneer receivers. The phone model supposed to power the whole experience doesn’t seem to make any difference, as the culprit appears to be Android Auto itself.
“I have the same issue, however, I have a different aftermarket head unit and no other phones can connect wirelessly, only wired. Funny thing is my phone connects no problem to a different car both wired and wireless,” one user explains on the forums.
At this point, however, it’s not yet clear just how many people are affected by the glitch or how they could bring things back to normal. Downgrading to an earlier Android Auto build doesn’t seem to help, and this is rather surprising, as the whole thing appears to suggest that the latest updates aren’t causing any connection issues.
Someone else, however, says they reached out to a service center where the entire operating system was reinstalled. After starting from scratch, Android Auto was up and running once again with a wireless connection.
If you believe the latest Android Auto is causing the problem, you can always try downloading an earlier version of the app. You can find all of them right here, but keep in mind that the downgrade must be performed manually.
Google hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, but users on the forums call for the company to at least provide some recommendations, especially because some of them even paid extra to have the wireless mode installed in their cars.
