Android Auto Coolwalk Comes With a Little Surprise for Music Apps

Google is yet to release the highly anticipated Coolwalk update, but in the meantime, the company continues the work on this feature.
And the most recent version of Coolwalk – which users can only be enabled with a rooted Android phone – comes with a welcome refinement for music apps.
As revealed here on reddit, Spotify now displays album information right in the Coolwalk view whenever a certain song is playing. The album art seems to be displayed regardless of the Spotify card size on Coolwalk, as the view can automatically adapt to the used layout on the screen.
While this example shows this Coolwalk update with Spotify, there’s a chance the same feature would be available for all music apps running on Android Auto (including the likes of YouTube Music, Deezer, and others).
In the past, whenever Google shipped a feature update for music apps, the company only updated the template for this software category. In other words, all the music apps that offer support for Android Auto benefitted from the same improvements, so this is very likely the case with this Coolwalk update as well.
Now the big question: when is Coolwalk supposed to go live for Android Auto users? Of course, no such information is currently available, but Google has clearly missed the deadline here.
The company announced at I/O this year that Coolwalk would go live during the summer, but it’s already obvious the company needs more time to complete the work on this update. More frustrating is that the Mountain View-based search giant has remained completely tight-lipped on an updated ETA, so for the time being, nobody knows for sure when Coolwalk is supposed to start rolling out.
At this point, the only way to give this new feature a try is with a rooted phone, but of course, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient way to go for all Android users.
