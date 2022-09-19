Android Auto Stuck on Old Version, It’s Time to Stop Dreaming About Coolwalk

A new day, a new problem in the Android Auto world, as several users discovered that the latest app versions can’t be installed on their devices.
In other words, they are stuck with an older release, and unless they are willing to mess with APK files, they have no other option than to wait for Google to come up with a fix.
Several users confirmed in this discussion thread on Google’s forums that their devices are stuck with Android Auto 7.8 (dated June 2022). Removing and reinstalling the app on their smartphones doesn’t produce any improvement, as the version that’s downloaded from the Google Play Store is still 7.8.
With Android Auto already reaching version 8.1 in the stable channel, it’s pretty clear that sticking with an older build can be rather frustrating, especially if these users are struggling with bugs that should normally be fixed in newer releases.
But worth knowing is that the latest Android Auto updates don’t come with big changes anyway.
And probably the most disappointing news is that Coolwalk, the highly anticipated overhaul, isn’t yet live despite Google promising to roll it out during the summer.
At this point, however, it’s not yet known when and if Google plans to begin the release to users, especially as Coolwalk hasn’t even been enabled in the beta channel. In theory, the summer comes to an end in just a few days, but it’s pretty clear the search giant is going to miss the deadline anyway.
Right now, the only way to get a taste of Coolwalk is by rooting your phone and manually enabling it on your device, but it goes without saying this isn’t exactly the most convenient thing to do for a beginner.
As for the bug that gets Android Auto stuck on an old version, the only way to deal with it is to manually download the APK file for the latest build. You can find them all on this page.
