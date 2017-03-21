autoevolution

ANCAP Tests Four New Models, NZ-spec Hyundai i20 Rated Four Stars

 
21 Mar 2017, 8:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
On sale since 2014, the second generation of the Hyundai i20 is a cheap and cheerful, unpretentious supermini. It’s also pretty safe in various crash situations, with the Euro NCAP rating it four stars out of five. The ANCAP, which tested the i20 only recently, mirrors the Euro NCAP's rating of the subcompact hatchback.
The Australasian New Car Assessment Program highlights that the biggest letdown of the i20 is the side impact test, a scenario that saw the curtain airbag catch in the trim, thus not fully deploying as intended. Due to this, ANCAP penalize the head scores for both the side impact and pole tests.

There’s more bad news regarding the i20, though. ANCAP CEO James Goodwin mentions that the South Korean model “fell down in the areas of Child Occupant Protection and Safety Assist with important active safety technologies such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring not available.” Bearing in mind even the Volkswagen up! knows how to brake automatically, Hyundai should definitely look into this situation by the time the i20 facelift goes on sale.

The latest round of ANCAP tests also sees the Hyundai Ioniq, Audi A5, and Volvo S90 crashed to find out how safe they are, and wouldn’t you know, all of them are five-star vehicles. While it’s undoubtedly safe, the S90 sold in this part of the world differs from the European model due to the lack of a driver knee airbag. The second-generation A5 also strikes a discordant note, with the New Zealand customer getting lane support assist and adaptive cruise control and as standard, whereas Australians get them as extras.

“Autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and reversing collision avoidance are however standard on all variants of the new hybrid model introduced by Hyundai – the Ioniq,” added Mr. Goodwin. The Ioniq is on sale in New Zealand from NZD 46,990, and the Electric costs NZD 59,990.



ANCAP Crash Test Hyundai i20 crash safety Hyundai Ioniq
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78