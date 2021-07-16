America’s First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant to Be Built, Backed by Boeing

Good news for sustainable aviation: North America will soon have its first SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) production facility. A considerable step ahead from previous testing and limited use, this project will mark the beginning of a whole new era for aviation in the U.S.
Boeing made a recent announcement that we might probably remember years from now, because it marks such an important moment for the aviation industry, and the start of a potentially revolutionizing era for commercial aviation. That’s because Boeing partnered with Skynrg and Skynrg Americas for a long-term plan that will support the production and use of SAF on a wider scale.
The reach of this ambitious project is global, and it’s a complex strategy that will involve not just making SAF more available, but also raising awareness and getting important stakeholders such as airlines and governments, to be more involved. But until then, the first major step is opening the first dedicated U.S. production facility for SAF.
Skynrg has already been advancing things in Europe, with the first production facility for sustainable aviation fuel on its way. Now, the Skynrg Americas branch will follow in these steps, getting ready to do the same in the U.S.
According to the company, it is currently in the process of location scouting, one of the most important factors being the existence of a local industrial site which could provide plenty of waste material, to be used as the basis for SAF. Another factor has to do with the availability of renewable energy, needed for obtaining green hydrogen, also used in the production process.
The future plant will supply SAF for airports and airlines on the West Coast, including Portland, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as Vancouver, Canada.
As part of this recent agreement, Boeing is purchasing SAF in advance from this facility, for its future flight test and “other operations” – so we don’t know exactly when Boeing plans to start using SAF for regular commercial flights.
