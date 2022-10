Americans Stay Clear of Any Car Color, It's Black and White Throughout

There is no love for colorful paint in the U.S. car market, with grayscale-painted cars accounting for 78.5% of all vehicles on the road. White and black are the most popular options by far, with 25.8% and 22.3%, respectively. Gray cars account for 18.4%, almost as popular, while silver slips in fourth with 12.1%.“White’s popularity can be attributed to it being one of the easiest colors to maintain, and because it is a common color for fleet and rental vehicles, white is prevalent in the used car market,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst for iSeeCars . “Black remains a popular choice for car buyers. [...] Consumers may prefer Gray and Silver because they are practical colors.”There are only two true colors with a meaningful percentage: blue (9.5%) and red (8.6%). All other options make up less than 3.5% of the vehicles roaming the roads of America, which is a pity. Nevertheless, having a less-popular color can bring advantages regarding resale value. According to iSeeCars, those cars tend to depreciate less precisely because they are scarce in the used-car marketplace.The dominance of grayscale colors remained constant over the past five years. What has changed is the top preference: in 2017, black was prevalent. Customers were also more open to colorful paints back then, with only 76.2 choosing a grayscale paint in 2017, as opposed to 78.5% in 2022.The most colorful state in the U.S. is West Virginia, with 28.1% of vehicles painted with non-grayscale paint. Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska follow, with 27.0%, 26.6%, and 25.8%, respectively. The least colorful state is California, with only 17% of non-grayscale vehicles on the road.