American Soldiers to Field Microsoft HoloLens-Based Goggles, See Through Objects

For a while now the American military has been trying to figure out ways for its troops to have an extra edge over enemy forces, by providing them with more detailed information of their surroundings. IVAS is how the Army calls the development program, and it just got a major boost at the end of March.
IVAS is short for Integrated Visual Augmentation System, and it basically stands for a set of goggles soldiers can pull over their eyes and get instant access to a wealth of data provided by their unit's sensors. For instance, the technology could allow soldiers to see through the vehicle that carries them to the location of their mission, thanks to the sensors feeding data to the goggles from outside of the vehicle,
“This changes how we operate honestly,” said in a statement for the Army's official website SGT Philip Bartel with the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), who tested the technology.
“Now guys aren't hanging out of vehicles in dangerous situations trying to get views on what's going on. Leadership will be able to maneuver their elements and get view-on-target without having to leave the safety of their armored vehicles.”
The hardware tested by the Army is based on Microsoft’s HoloLens, and it was so successful that the tech company was awarded a contract estimated at $21.9 billion over a period of ten years to make them.
The Army plans to first deploy the headset for its Close Combat Force (CCF) soldiers, and Microsoft would have to supply 120,000 such units, according to CNN.
“We appreciate the partnership with the U.S. Army, and are thankful for their continued trust in transitioning IVAS from rapid prototyping to rapid fielding,” Microsoft said in a statement.
“We look forward to building on this successful partnership with the men and women of the U.S. Army Close Combat Force."
