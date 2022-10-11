Alpine Alpenglow Concept Teased, Previews Brand's Future Design Language With Exotic Looks

Subsequent to subjecting the A110 to a weight loss, enhancing the aerodynamics, and giving it the ‘R’ suffix, before unveiling it earlier this month, Alpine just took to the World Wide Web to announce yet another product. And this one is brand-new, from the ground up by the looks of it.
Dubbed the Alpine Alpenglow, it is a concept that previews the French company’s future design language, no matter if we're talking about cars made for track use solely, or if they can be driven on public roads. The study is described as “a veritable expression of the brand, [and] a cornerstone of its ambitions and strategic plan.”
Named after the luminous phenomenon during which a horizontal streak of red light appears over the mountains before sunrise and after sunset, the Alpine Alpenglow has a very curvaceous body style, with extremely wide fenders surrounding the cockpit at each end. The lighting signature is very in-your-face, and the corporate logo and Alpine lettering bedeck the front hood, and chin spoiler respectively.
Truth be told, the Alpenglow Concept looks like the most exotic machine to have ever come out of France that doesn’t wear Bugatti logos, and we are curious to see what parts will inspire their future products. For now, we have to settle for the official teaser pic accompanying the announcement and shared in the image gallery above.
Alpine hasn’t said anything about the powertrain, and if it is actually drivable, and it probably is, then our bet would be on an all-electric one. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long in order to find out everything the automaker is willing to divulge about it, because it is set to be unveiled this Thursday on October 13. It will also be displayed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, from October 17, so you know where you need to be next week if you want to see it in the flesh.
