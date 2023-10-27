All-New, Reborn Toyota MR2 GR Joins the Mid-Engine Party With Help From CGI Masters

Toyota is currently basking in the spotlight of the inaugural Japan Mobility Show's 2023 edition – and it's clear that the event formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show has not overstayed its welcome.
All Japanese automakers have novelties at JMS, and it's clear that, at least in Japan, the classic auto show is not obsolete just yet despite what is going on with GIMS (Geneva International Motor Show moved to Qatar!) or some of America's mainstay events like NAIAS. And it's in big part thanks to Toyota, too.
The company brought a slew of novelties at the event, but there's room for even more, as it turns out. As such, the Japanese automaker will officially introduce a new model – most likely the XV80 ninth generation 2025 Toyota Camry mid-size sedan and possibly even some surprises later during the second half of November at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
And you know what? Most likely, fans would go wild if the brand presented them with the revival of an affordable yet beloved sports car – the MR2 RWD two-seater. Produced between 1984 and 2007 across three generations, the MR2 was Toyota's alternative to the iconic Mazda MX-5 Miata but with the added benefit of sporting a traditional supercar layout.
The rumor mill has talked about the potential return of the Toyota MR2 recently, and if it ever happens, it would clearly be made under the Gazoo Racing banner as the fifth member of the flagship GR series. Well, if you think about it, it makes sense as the company only sells two models globally – the GR86 and GR Supra. In contrast, the GR Yaris three-door pocket-sized hot hatchback is only for Japan, Europe, Australia plus, New Zealand, and a few other places. At the same time, the GR Corolla focuses on North America, among a few different markets.
Thus, a global MR2 GR would be a great asset if you don't want the GR86 or the GR Supra – especially now that a GRMN flagship is in the works – might feel a bit intimidating regarding MSPRs. Anyway, of course, after the rumor mill caught wind of the potential return of the beloved series, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators took point to envision the unofficial looks of the hypothetical MR2 GR. Some thought that a retro approach might work best, of course. However, the vast majority decided that something that extrapolates the GR Supra DNA in a mid-engine format would be even better.
The same happened with the good folks from the Next-Gen Car and Real Automotive channels on YouTube, who have also thought hard about the MR2 revival and then asked for some AI assistance to help their resident pixel masters. The results are pretty similar if our two cents are allowed on the matter – and strangely intriguing, too. Well, it remains to be seen if the MR2 report will pan out – until then, do take all this with a massive grain of salt, as nothing is official just yet.
