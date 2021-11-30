Abandoned 1967 Chevy Impala Comes With a Rat-Infested Interior, Still Runs and Drives

Family-owned and one-owner cars are usually some of the coolest classics you can buy, even if they've been kept in storage for decades. Most of them have been nicely maintained and come with a few interesting stories. Well, this 1967 Chevrolet Impala isn't one of them.
Even though it's been in the same family since new, this full-size four-door sedan had a rough life. It's been repainted rather poorly at some point and it's been parked on a field back in 2005. After 16 years of sitting outside, the Impala has way too many issues to become a road-worthy vehicle again.
It looks really rough on the outside, but things are even worse inside the cabin, which has been taken over by field rats. Both the upholstery and the headliner are a mess and there'are not a lot of carpets left to hide the rusty floor panels. Is it worth saving? Well, YouTube's "Mortske Repair" thinks it's worth getting the car out of the field for the 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 engine under the hood.
And you know what, it turns out that the old Turbo Fire mill is still in good shape. Sure, it takes some work to get it started, but it eventually agrees to fire up. Not only that, but it still has enough grunt to take the heavy four-door Impala on its first drive on public roads in 16 years.
But while the 283 V8 still has most of its original 195 horsepower to throw around, it's quite the challenge to drive the car with dust and all sorts of debris flying around inside the cabin.
Sadly, this car will probably end up in a scrapyard, where it will be transformed into a box of metal and plastic. Because there's not much that can be done given the massive amount of rust on the frame. But fingers crossed for the engine to find its way into a different car. It sure looks like it has plenty of life in it.
