A Different Kind of Commute: Man in Business Suit Paddles Across Hudson River

You know traffic is bad when you’re a struggling artist and, without a dime to pay the toll for the ferry, you choose to paddle you way across the Hudson River. In a business suit. With dress shoes on. And a briefcase in his hand. 11 photos



That would be, he started paddling across the Hudson River, as video from passengers on a nearby ferry can confirm. Holt tells



For instance, he didn’t have a leash or a lifejacket on. He panicked when the wind picked up and the currents grew bigger, but he kept cool enough to keep paddling towards NYC.



“I was just trying to get to my meeting. I didn't wanna pay for the toll,” Holt laughs. “I'm a starving artist, so I had the board and just kind of popped on and went.”



He eventually reached land, where he was welcomed by a confused-looking NY Waterway employee, who gave him an earful about how he could have killed himself. Holt says that people who gathered soon made fun of him, because he had made the journey dressed like that.



With all that, he’s proud to say that he made the journey in 30 minutes and, despite the strong winds, managed to do so without getting wet on his clothes. His shoes took some water, but there’s always room for improvement. Next time, he says.



As a side note, the meeting didn’t go as well as his journey: Holt met with a potential manager, but he refused to sign him. 10 bucks that he’ll be signed now that he’s Internet-famous.



