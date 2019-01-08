A Car, a Motorcycle And a Tow Strap: Fail of The Day

People tend to do the dumbest things for laughs or thrills, but this is perhaps right up there among the stupidest: two guys thought it would be a smart / fun idea to use a tow strap to tow a motorcycle on a public road.

It happened in Pineville, Louisiana and, from what the person shooting the video says, it must have been some kind of stunt. From the video, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything wrong with the bike to need towing, but whoever is riding it would surely use a checkup or two. Especially after the nasty fall he took.



“I was driving down Elser Field Road and I saw a car pulling another person on a motorcycle with a tow strap! I had to record it because what idiot would do that?!” the motorist who recorded the incident says in the caption.



He could have shrugged off the crash as a “you get what you deserve moment,” but he was a nice guy, after all. He says he pulled over and made sure the dumb biker was ok, under the circumstances.



“After the crash, I pulled over to make sure everything was alright. The guy on the motorcycle ended up with a broken rib and a busted up chin,” the driver explains.



Hopefully, that broken rib and busted chin will serve as a painful reminder for the biker to never try this kind of stunt again – least of all on a public road, where he’s posing a danger to other motorists too, not just himself.



