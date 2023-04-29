A 1,200-HP Lexus RC F Drift Car vs. an 800-HP McLaren Senna: What More Could You Want?

Why get two "normal" same-category cars to race each other on a 1/4-mile drag strip, when you can innovate and get two vehicles with absolutely no connection to do it in the Abu Dhabi desert? If you're the kind of car enthusiast that enjoys non sequitur events like this, this is your lucky day. Because we have one of the fastest cars on the planet, drag racing a 1,200-hp drift car, because at the end of the day, why not...

14 photos Photo: carwow