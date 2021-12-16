4 2022 Suzuki Katana Is Now a More Powerful Sword, Sleek as Ever

9K-Mile 1979 Suzuki GS550E Will Make You Believe in Love at First Sight

Make it your everyday ride or place it on display as if it were a mighty statue; the choice is yours. 40 photos



To further optimize performance, the current owner treated the GS550E’s Mikuni inhalers to an invigorating makeover. Now that we’ve covered the adjustments, we’ll take a minute to remind ourselves about the ‘79 MY predator’s technical specifications before we get to the point.



Within its framework, the head-turner houses an air-cooled 549cc four-banger, sporting dual overhead cams and a total of eight valves. At 9,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 49 ponies will be routed to the chain-driven rear hoop through a six-speed transmission.



When the crankshaft spins at 7,500 revs per minute, the engine will go about delivering 31 pound-feet (42 Nm) of torque. This whole shebang – combined with a curb weight of 481 pounds (218 kg) – allows the Japanese relic to finish the quarter-mile run in 13.7 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 114 mph (184 kph).



At twelve o’clock, the ‘79 MY



As you're reading this, Suzuki's artifact is heading to the auction block at no reserve, and you've got until tomorrow to submit your bids on Bring A Trailer. For now, the top bidder is offering a modest $3,500 to secure this purchase, so you might be able to snatch it for as little as four grand!

