Low-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Prepares to Part Ways With Its Original Owner

If you’ve got a decent pile of spare cash lying around, now’s the time to put it to good use because the bike you’re seeing here is going under the hammer with 2,400 miles (3,800 km) on the counter. The auction will be open on As you might already know, there are only 2,000 copies of Ducati ’s Paul Smart 1000 LE in existence, and a well-kept specimen can fetch as much as thirty grand at auction. Having been designed by none other than Pierre Terblanche, this gorgeous rarity pays tribute to Smart’s memorable victory at the 1972 Imola 200 race.It comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 992cc L-twin powerplant, which is coupled with a six-speed transmission and a dry multi-plate clutch. The fuel-injected mill features a single overhead cam, two desmodromic valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 10.0:1.At around 8,000 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 92 stallions will be channeled to the chain-driven rear wheel. When the tachometer shows 6,000 revs per minute, the engine is good for up to 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of vicious torque. This whole shebang allows Bologna’s jewel to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.1 ticks, while its top speed is rated at 135 mph (217 kph).The powertrain is held in place by a tubular steel trellis skeleton, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock. At twelve o’clock, braking is handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers from Brembo.Moving southward, you will find a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake disc and a twin-piston caliper. Before you add any fluids to the equation, the Paul Smart 1000 LE will tip the scales at 399 pounds (181 kg), and its fuel chamber can hold four gallons (15 liters) of gasoline when full.If you’ve got a decent pile of spare cash lying around, now’s the time to put it to good use because the bike you’re seeing here is going under the hammer with 2,400 miles (3,800 km) on the counter. The auction will be open on Bring A Trailer until tomorrow evening (December 15), and you’d need about 20,000 bucks to become the top bidder – at least for now.

