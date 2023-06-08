89,300 Lives Could Be Saved if the U.S. Shifts to EV-Only Sales by 2035, Report Says

Suppose Nikolaus Otto, Henry Ford, Gottlieb Daimler, and Carroll Shelby, among other great names in automotive history, were still here today. They'd marvel at the magnificence of what the industry has birthed – emissions-free electric vehicles. Engineers tell us it's the next step in automotive evolution, governments tell us it's good for the environment, and now medical practitioners are telling us it's necessary for our survival as a species on Earth.

6 photos Photo: Pixabay