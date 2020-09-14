850 HP Big-Block Camaro Drag Races 950 HP Drift Corolla, Annihilation Follows

Hoonigan has once again lined up two cars from completely different worlds to do drag racing battle. One is a classic Camaro and the other a drifting Toyota Corolla. Egos will be bruised by this video!
You can hardly say that the import scene is going to suffer because of this video. The Corolla is just your average small hatchback. But this one has been tuned for professional drifting and thus embodies technological progress.
More specifically, it went from a front-wheel-drive hatch with about 140 horsepower to a monster with over 900 horsepower and RWD. Under the hood is not a 2JZ, like you'd expect in every drift swap, but a 2AR four-banger that's been turned around stroked to a 2.7-liter, and breathed on by Papadakis Racing.
It takes about 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels on NOS or 900 hp on a regular day, so we'll just round that up to 950 hp and call it a day. Honestly, this engine is so interesting we decided to add a whole other video to the story just to highlight it.
But a boosted drift car is not exactly built for immediate speed, whereas the old-timer looks like it was perfectly set up for this. Meanwhile, the Camaro just has a "pornstar bulge" to add power. Yeah, once you see it, you'll never look at a hood scoop the same again.
The all-motor Camaro packs a custom 540 cubic-inch (7-liter) V8 with a 2-speed gearbox sending about 850 horsepower to the 32-inch drag radials. The driver says he hasn't driven this car on a drag stick in seven years but used to race it with a bigger motor back in high school.
So what happens? The plucky Corolla doesn't stand a chance. They try to give it every advantage possible, but there's simply not enough launching power in a car that's designed to go sideways.
