840-HP Lamborghini Urus Proves SUVs Can Hit 200 Mph

If you live in Germany and plan on doing regular top-speed runs on the Autobahn, it's not ideal to get an SUV. Punching through the air at high speeds in something like that is somewhat counterintuitive. But of course, there are always exceptions to the rule. And if your weapon of choice happens to be a Lambo, then go right ahead.
The guys over at AutotopNL have recently purchased a Ferrari 599 HGTE, which they are sometimes using as a camera car in their top speed runs on the Autobahn. And for today's video, the Ferrari will be chasing after a tuned Lamborghini Urus. A stock Urus weighs in at around 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg) but packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that's rated for 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
But this Urus has been subject to a few upgrades, including a Novitec exhaust and some work done by HGP Turbo. Now, the German tuner has an option of pushing your Urus up to over 950 horsepower and 921 lb-ft (1,250 Nm), but the car featured in this video isn't as extreme. With 840 horsepower at hand, we're about to see if it can break the 200 mph (321 kph). Thank God for the no-speed limit zone on the Autobahn!
For the first test of the day, we get to see how fast this Urus can run the quarter-mile (402 meters) and also how many seconds it needs to get up to 155 mph (250 kph). With room for more upgrades, it's now a little over 0.5 seconds faster than a stock Urus to the quarter-mile, clocking in at 10.85 seconds. Hitting 155 mph from a standstill takes 17.18 seconds, a huge improvement compared to the stock of 23.37 seconds.
The 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) acceleration period now requires just under 7 seconds to get the job done. That's a second and a half faster than a regular Lamborghini Urus. With Traction Control deactivated and the car set in Corsa mode, the driver decides to go all out in an attempt to see what the top speed is going to be.
There's a difference between the displayed speed and the GPS recorded one, but ultimately this Urus gets up to 203 mph (327 kph)! It's worth noting that it needed almost 2.5 miles (4 km) to reach that speed, after achieving 186 mph (300 kph).
