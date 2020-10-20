Juiced Up Sondors MXS Could be the Next Hardtail Mountain E-bike You Buy

800 HP Audi RS3 Drag Races 800 HP Lancer Evo 8, Both Are Turbo Monsters

Even though it's been discontinued for many years, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo is still one of the most popular big-turbo project cars. We're quite familiar with what one of these AWD compacts can do with the right set of mods and often wondered how much faster a modern Audi RS3 would be, if at all. 5 photos



While both cars are technically sports compacts, there are obviously huge differences as well. We have a 2018 Audi RS3, which when new would have made half the power, still a respectable 800 HP . It's also technically a luxury car and because modern cars are all about that safety, its weight is 500 lbs (227 kg) more than the Lancer. That about as much as a full load of passengers.



The AWD system in this is more along the lines of an on-demand setup, though it does react pretty quickly, making the RS3 one of the quickest small cars at the drag strip. This particular dragster has been featured before and it lost to a Nissan 370Z Pro Drifter. However, it was since discovered the Audi wasn't hooking up properly because of the Haldex system malfunctioning.



But don't think the Evo came unprepared. While the



We don't want to spoil this one for you. Let's just say the gap is small but clear.



