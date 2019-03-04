autoevolution

£76M Lottery Winner Buys 6 Supercars For Himself, Partner Still Drives Qashqai

4 Mar 2019, 13:06 UTC ·
by
If you’ve just won £76 million on the lottery and have always had a passion for cars, it stands to reason to want to splurge on them. Andy Clark from Boston in Lincolnshire, UK, is planning to do just that – and he’s making sure he has a head start on it.
Clark bagged the 12th biggest lottery prize in the UK last November, and in the few months that have passed since, he’s already bought 6 supercars. He bought them for himself, because his longtime partner, Trish Fairhurst, is still driving a Nissan Qashqai, The Sun notes.

It’s true, Trish’s Nissan was the first new car Clark paid for after claiming his big lottery win. Still, compared to how much he’s spent on himself (£660,000 on 6 cars so far), the £20,000 he paid for the Nissan feels like a trifle.

“Andy Clark's collection includes a £121,000 Porsche 911 Turbo and a £128,055 McLaren along with two Ferraris, an Aston Martin, a Mercedes and a Range Rover,” the British publication writes.

For one neighbor, Trish’s choice of a car, whether willing or not, is a sign that she’s still “one of us” and hasn’t been seduced by the rich and famous way of life just yet. “[Andy]’s always said he was a car nut. It shows how down-to-earth Trish is that she’s stuck with the Nissan rather than anything flash,” the man says.

Ironically, it’s to Trish that Andy owes his big stroke of good luck. After buying the EuroMillions lottery ticket, he put it in the visor of his van and forgot it there for 6 full weeks. The winner was announced but he kept forgetting to check the ticket to see if he was it, and he only did when Trish wouldn’t stop nagging him about it.

Andy jokingly calls himself “the man who almost lost £76 million,” because he would have still been a builder without Trish’s nagging. Gratitude, it seems, is named Nissan Qashqai.
