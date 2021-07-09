6K-Mile 1995 Ducati 916 Goes to Auction Wearing Carbon Fiber Jewelry

4 These Are the 8 Motorcycles Reproduced with Insane Realism in RiMS Racing

The Italian warrior comes equipped an assortment of carbon fiber accessories from Ducati Performance, as well as Kevlar brake hoses, a single-seater Corbin saddle and carbon-clad aftermarket mufflers. If you’d like to place your bid on this two-wheeled monstrosity, we encourage you to visit The 1995 MY Ducati 916 is powered by a wicked L-twin engine that prides itself with eight desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. At about 9,000 rpm, the liquid-cooled 916cc predator will be more than happy to generate as much as 109 hp, along with 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) of crushing twist at 7,000 revs per minute.A six-speed gearbox acts as the bridge between the mill and a chain final drive, enabling the twin-cylinder's oomph to reach a 17-inch three-spoke rear hoop. This whole ordeal translates to a healthy top speed of no less than 160 mph (258 kph), while a mere three seconds will be enough for Bologna’s mechanical stallion to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph).The Duc’s powertrain items are held in place by a tubular steel trellis skeleton, which sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa inverted forks up front and a state-of-the-art monoshock at the rear. Its front wheel is brought to a halt by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers, coupled with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the other end.All things considered, it’s perfectly reasonable to say the 916 is an absolute missile. The one you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery has a modest 6k miles (just under 10,000 km) on its odometer, and you could be the next person who gets to change that figure. This bad boy is being auctioned off by its original owner until Tuesday afternoon (July 13), with a current bid of just over nine grand.The Italian warrior comes equipped an assortment of carbon fiber accessories from Ducati Performance, as well as Kevlar brake hoses, a single-seater Corbin saddle and carbon-clad aftermarket mufflers. If you’d like to place your bid on this two-wheeled monstrosity, we encourage you to visit Bring A Trailer while there’s still time.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.