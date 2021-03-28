$600K Was Not Enough for This Street Legal Airplane in 2020, Here It Goes Again

When you design something that is completely out of this world, you take a big leap of faith, as not all people might like what you’re doing. Similarly, when you buy something out of this world, there’s a good chance you’ll end up stuck with it for a very long time.
Back in 2020, auction house Mecum was used as a medium to try and sell a very strange contraption called Learmousine during its Indianapolis event. For whatever reasons, the sale failed, despite the fact someone bid $600,000 for it.
Now, one year later, the owner of the Learmousine is going for it again, at the 2021 Indianapolis auction, which is expected to take place in May. As far as we can see, this time too there’s a reserve on it, although we’re not told how much that is.
In case you’re wondering what the Learmousine is, here’s a quick reminder.
The first news of the contraption came about in 2018 and a duo, comprising two guys named Dan Harris and Frank DeAngelo, is responsible for its arrival.
The Learmousine comprises the aluminum body of a Lear Jet, its wings severed, propped on top of four 28-inch wheels. The body retains other elements of the plane’s original design, including the side-mounted jet turbine engines housings. Instead of jet engine though, they now hold two 12-inch subwoofers that light up with neon lights.
Power for the thing comes from a Vortec V8 engine that is only capable of pushing the thing to a top speed of 100 mph (161 kph), which is not that bad if you consider the whole contraption weighs 12,000 pounds (5.4 metric tons).
The entire Learmousine has been designed as the ultimate party ride (check the gallery for interior shots), but also as a show machine because, and that’s the really interesting thing about it, it’s street legal.
