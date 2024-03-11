$4.5 Million Yacht 'Chanson' Burns Down to a Crisp, EV Battery Might Be to Blame

With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles of all types comes heightened awareness of the need for better fire prevention measures and new technology that would help put out these fires before they do too much damage. For now, though, said awareness hasn't translated into stricter regulation or new firefighting techniques.
EV battery fires, whether we're talking about a sub-standard electric bicycle battery or a malfunctioning car battery, are more powerful and harder to contain than regular fires. Battery fires tend to burn faster, hotter, and in an irreversible manner due to what is known as thermal runway – the process where one cell generates exothermic energy by heating up, sparking a chain reaction that heats up the other cells, which also ignite.
In case isolated car incidents or studies into bike battery fires aren't enough to paint a very vivid – and quite troubling – picture, here's one more: a 124-foot (38-meter) yacht valued at some $4.5 million burned down to a crisp while moored in Bakers Bay in the Bahamas, and initial reports claim that a faulty battery on one of the electric watertoys onboard is to blame. The watertoy was charging when the fire started, the same reports claim.
Chanson was delivered in 1998 by U.S.-based Delta Marine and was one of just two Series 122 models introduced just one year earlier. It was previously named Beija Flor, Mimi, Scott Free, and Casuarina and was last offered for sale in 2017 with a $4.5 million asking price. Its last refit was in 2015.
One report notes that one firefighter suffered severe burns during the intervention and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Once the fire was put out, Chanson was still floating but heavily tilting on the port side and with the rear half rendered unrecognizable by the fire. It's not known whether reconstruction is possible.
With accommodation for up to eight guests in four suites and six crew in separate quarters, Chanson was seemingly empty of people when the fire started. Other reports are saying that staff onboard were able to evacuate when it became clear that they couldn't contain the blaze.
Powered by twin Detroit engines that could take it to speeds of up to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.5 kph), Chanson was offered briefly for charter, proving a popular option. It also featured a jacuzzi on the main deck and watertoys that made it a good family choice.
An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.
The fire started onboard Chanson, in the area where the toys are usually stored, aft toward the beach club. The yacht's tender, a 40-foot (12-meter) watercraft, was also engulfed by flames and was eventually destroyed completely. It was seen drifting away from the mothership, still burning.
