400,000-Plus Horsepower Coming to NHRA Big Go in Indy

The premiere event in the history of the National Hot Rod Association is just days away, and this year's event will pack an even greater punch than races of the recent past.
The mid-western city of Indianapolis is no stranger to big events in motorsports, and beginning August 31, the city will host a gigantic affair without comparison. The 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is set to be the world's biggest drag racing event, with over 900 cars running the 1000-foot (304.8 meters) strip. Dubbed the 'Big Go,' the signature event of the NHRA will feature 25 Top Fuel dragster teams and 18 Funny Car teams competing to take the prize in the association's famed event.
The Top Fuel field will be the largest since 2013, and with an extra couple of days off from the last event in Brainerd, Minnesota, teams are excited about the packed field.
“There’s a lot of cars that are really good, and I like it. It’s exciting to me to pull up to the staging lanes and see it full of Top Fuel cars and know that you’ve really got to work for it,” four-time defending Top Fuel world champion and last week's winner Steve Torrence said.
Torrence has his Capco Racing/Torrence Motorsports in third place in the championship standings behind Mike Salinas and leader Brittany Force. Salinas says, “Everybody in this field is good, and it’s going to be awesome. You can’t take anyone lightly. Everyone is going to bring your A game, and it’s pretty awesome. It’s great racing for all of us, and I can’t wait.”
Steve Torrence -Top Fuel, Tim Wilkerson -Funny Car, Erica Enders -Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec-Pro Stock Motorcycle all picked up were last year's winners and will be on hand to defend their championships.
It's a huge Labor Day event that will feature Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout, which was detailed in a previous Autoevolution article, autograph sessions, concerts, and special competitions like the Dodge HEMI Challenge and JEGS Allstars for Sportsman racers.
