NHRA Funny Car Call Out - Take It Easy or Resolve a Grudge?

More on this:

1 Mania in Minnesota at NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals As Season Winds Down

2 Watch Alcohol Funny Car Crash at 250 mph (402 Kph)

3 Zero to 334 Miles per Hour in 3.66 Seconds in Brainerd, Minnesota

4 Two Top Qualifiers Win, Two Others Don't Come Close on the Dragstrip

5 Dragster Blazes to a 3.754-Second Run in NHRA Top Fuel