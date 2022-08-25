NHRA Funny Car Call Out - Take It Easy or Resolve a Grudge?

The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout taking place at the 68th annual U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis on September 4 is a big-money specialty affair with a bit of a twist protocol.
Eight Funny Car stars will compete for a share of the $130,000 prize money with $80,000 going to the winner. Six-time NHRA 2022 winner and current points leader Robert Hight in his Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro earned the No. 1 spot followed by the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra of Ron Capps.
Matt Hagan and his Dodge Power Brokers Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ended up in third ahead of Snap-on Tools Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat of Cruz Pedregon. The PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS of big boss John Force and employee Bob Tasca III in his Ford Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are fifth and sixth respectively.
Rounding out the field for the Callout is seventh-place Alexis Dejoria in her Bandero Tequila/ROKIT Toyota GR Supra and U.S. Nationals defending champion Tim Wilkerson in his Levi, Ray & Shoup Ford Shelby Mustang.
The format for the first round will have Hight in the No.1 spot 'call out' his opponent from the other seven drivers. Capps in the No.2 spot, will then select his opponent from the remaining six drivers followed by Hagan picking his opponent from the remaining five drivers. Pedregon will then choose his opponent from the remaining three. The final pairing will pit the last two unchosen drivers against each other.
All drivers will be pushing hard in what will be a consequential opening round because the driver with the quickest run will get to choose his second-round opponent. The other round two matchup would then be set automatically.
It will be interesting to watch who the first couple of drivers choose as their initial opponents. Will they choose an opponent they know they can beat or will they call out a nemesis they would like to humble? With the parity in Funny Car racing, there may not be a great deal of planning; just put it down and go hard down the 1,000-foot (304.8 meters) track.
The winners of the second round then meet in the final to determine the recipient of bragging rights, and $80,000.
