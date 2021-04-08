3-Feet Long Borebots Could Dig 1 Mile Down Into the Surface of Mars Chasing Life

More on this:

1 Almost Mile-Long Space Structure Could Deploy From Falcon Heavy

2 Ablative Arc Mining Could Forever Change Resource Utilization on Alien Worlds

3 Future Spacecraft Bound for Uranus Could Deploy Its Own Probe

4 Antimatter-Powered Spacecraft Still in the Cards for Mission to Proxima Centauri

5 Science’s Next Big Idea Is a Death Star-Shaped Telescope on the Moon