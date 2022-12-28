2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Rumored With 2.8L Turbo Diesel for Summer 2023 Rollout

The full-size Land Cruiser has a mid-size sibling that goes by the name of Prado. A body-on-frame affair since its debut in 1984 for the 1985 model year, the Land Cruiser Prado can trace its roots back to the 70 series. Light-duty versions of the J70 were marketed under many handles, including Prado, with a selection of 2.4-liter gasoline and diesel engines.
The Prado received a well-deserved redesign in 1990, still based on the 70 series. Marketed as the on-road-friendly sibling of the Land Cruiser, the mid-size rig could be had with a selection of 2.4- to 3.0-liter mills. Available in two- and four-door configurations, this generation also introduced a better front suspension design and a more modern dashboard.
Come 1996, the J90 launched with major changes from its predecessor. A standalone series unrelated to the full-size Land Cruiser from that era, the Prado flaunts double wishbone-type independent front suspension à la the Tacoma and Hilux Surf. The Japanese automaker further sweetened the deal with a luxury version dubbed Challenger, an interesting choice given that the Prado Challenger does not make anyone think of anything luxurious.
Assembled in the Land of the Rising Sun as well as Colombia, the J90 was eventually replaced by the J120 in 2002 for the 2003 model year. This generation of the Prado received a luxury-oriented version marketed as the GX 470 by the Lexus division. Closely related to the FJ Cruiser, the 120 series was also offered in a short-wheelbase version known as the J125.
The current generation, referred to as J150, arrived in 2009 for 2010 with minor improvements over its forerunner. Joined at the hip to the 4Runner, the J150 dropped the shorter three-door version in late 2013 over abysmal sales. Facelifted twice already, the 150 series definitely shows its age.
Rumored to be replaced in the summer of 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Prado will switch to the TNGA-F introduced by the 300 series and its Lexus-branded alternative. Shared with the Sequoia full-size utility vehicle and Tundra half-ton pickup truck, the Toyota New Global Architecture – Frame was developed for both six- and four-pot engines.
In other words, the GX 460 will be dropped in favor of something a little more frugal. To be shared with the Hilux, Tacoma, and 4Runner, this platform is also designed for electrified powertrains. The i-FORCE MAX V6 of the Tundra and Sequoia comes to mind, packing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm). The next-generation Tacoma is expected to feature a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbo and a hybrid version of this lump.
The Prado, however, is apparently sticking to the 2.8-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder it currently sports in markets such as Australia, where it produces 150 kW and 500 Nm of torque. Converted to mechanical horsepower and pound-feet, make that 201 ponies and 369 lb-ft. The peeps at Best Car understand that Toyota intended to launch the F-based Prado earlier, but they had to postpone the debut due to parts shortages.
Come 1996, the J90 launched with major changes from its predecessor. A standalone series unrelated to the full-size Land Cruiser from that era, the Prado flaunts double wishbone-type independent front suspension à la the Tacoma and Hilux Surf. The Japanese automaker further sweetened the deal with a luxury version dubbed Challenger, an interesting choice given that the Prado Challenger does not make anyone think of anything luxurious.
Assembled in the Land of the Rising Sun as well as Colombia, the J90 was eventually replaced by the J120 in 2002 for the 2003 model year. This generation of the Prado received a luxury-oriented version marketed as the GX 470 by the Lexus division. Closely related to the FJ Cruiser, the 120 series was also offered in a short-wheelbase version known as the J125.
The current generation, referred to as J150, arrived in 2009 for 2010 with minor improvements over its forerunner. Joined at the hip to the 4Runner, the J150 dropped the shorter three-door version in late 2013 over abysmal sales. Facelifted twice already, the 150 series definitely shows its age.
Rumored to be replaced in the summer of 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Prado will switch to the TNGA-F introduced by the 300 series and its Lexus-branded alternative. Shared with the Sequoia full-size utility vehicle and Tundra half-ton pickup truck, the Toyota New Global Architecture – Frame was developed for both six- and four-pot engines.
In other words, the GX 460 will be dropped in favor of something a little more frugal. To be shared with the Hilux, Tacoma, and 4Runner, this platform is also designed for electrified powertrains. The i-FORCE MAX V6 of the Tundra and Sequoia comes to mind, packing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm). The next-generation Tacoma is expected to feature a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbo and a hybrid version of this lump.
The Prado, however, is apparently sticking to the 2.8-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder it currently sports in markets such as Australia, where it produces 150 kW and 500 Nm of torque. Converted to mechanical horsepower and pound-feet, make that 201 ponies and 369 lb-ft. The peeps at Best Car understand that Toyota intended to launch the F-based Prado earlier, but they had to postpone the debut due to parts shortages.