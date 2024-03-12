2024 Kia Sorento X-Line and X-Pro Feel at Home on Colorado Roads and Off Them Too

The most capable specifications of the refreshed Sorento are currently being demonstrated to the media on the alpine roads of Colorado. There's no better place to prove a point for a crossover, with the Sorento X-Line and slightly more rugged X-Pro holding their own in this environment thanks to torque vectoring AWD and a center-locking diff.
Slotted above the $31,990 LX, $34,390 S, and $37,990 EX, the X-Line EX AWD carries a sticker price of $41,690 sans destination charge. As opposed to the free-breathing engine of the LX and S, the X-Line EX AWD carries over the force-fed lump of the front-wheel-drive EX. How much of a difference does the turbocharger make, though?
According to Kia, the numbers are 191 versus 281 horsepower and 181 versus 311 pound-feet of torque, meaning 245 and 422 Nm in the metric system. Naturally aspirated and turbocharged models are differentiated in terms of transmission as well: torque-converter auto versus dual-clutcher.
An optional extra on EX and lower grades, the center-locking-diff AWD system is designed – as implied – to split engine torque between the front and rear in an equal fashion. The lock function automatically disengages at a certain speed, therefore protecting the drivetrain from damage.
X-Line EX AWD further sweetens the deal with Snow Mode for the drive mode selector, high-utility roof rails, open-pore woodgrain trim for the dashboard, gloss-black alloys, lower body cladding in matte black, a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, and 8.2 inches of ground clearance.
Looking at the glass half full, people in the market for a Sorento with more off-road capability than your average crossover expect to enjoy a relatively comfortable driving experience once back on the road. The Wrangler Rubicon is a bit crude in this regard, although the JL generation is more refined than the previous JK and the TJ series before it.
Over in the United States, the facelifted Sorento is currently available with internal combustion engines only. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid are coming later this year as 2025 models, with both packing a 1.6er and a dual-clutch transmission.
The pre-facelift Sorento Hybrid is undeniably frugal for a crossover with standard three-row seating. The EPA-rated fuel economy rating in the combined test cycle is 37 miles per gallon (nearly 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers). As for the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, think 34 mpg (just over 6.9 l/100 km) on gas alone or 32 miles (51.5 clicks) in all-electric mode.
According to Kia, the numbers are 191 versus 281 horsepower and 181 versus 311 pound-feet of torque, meaning 245 and 422 Nm in the metric system. Naturally aspirated and turbocharged models are differentiated in terms of transmission as well: torque-converter auto versus dual-clutcher.
An optional extra on EX and lower grades, the center-locking-diff AWD system is designed – as implied – to split engine torque between the front and rear in an equal fashion. The lock function automatically disengages at a certain speed, therefore protecting the drivetrain from damage.
X-Line EX AWD further sweetens the deal with Snow Mode for the drive mode selector, high-utility roof rails, open-pore woodgrain trim for the dashboard, gloss-black alloys, lower body cladding in matte black, a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, and 8.2 inches of ground clearance.
A rather interesting tech spec is the approach angle, with Kia claiming 18.4 degrees compared to 16.8 degrees for the EX. When it comes to departure angle, the X-Line EX AWD boasts 21.7 degrees compared to 20.4 for the EX and 21.2 for the S and LX. At the other end of the spectrum, the X-Pro SX Prestige AWD improves on the X-Line's capability with BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber wrapped around 17-inch wheels, with said tires featuring a larger sidewall for tackling difficult terrain. Don't, however, think that you can match a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon on the trail because that won't happen.
Looking at the glass half full, people in the market for a Sorento with more off-road capability than your average crossover expect to enjoy a relatively comfortable driving experience once back on the road. The Wrangler Rubicon is a bit crude in this regard, although the JL generation is more refined than the previous JK and the TJ series before it.
Over in the United States, the facelifted Sorento is currently available with internal combustion engines only. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid are coming later this year as 2025 models, with both packing a 1.6er and a dual-clutch transmission.
The pre-facelift Sorento Hybrid is undeniably frugal for a crossover with standard three-row seating. The EPA-rated fuel economy rating in the combined test cycle is 37 miles per gallon (nearly 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers). As for the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, think 34 mpg (just over 6.9 l/100 km) on gas alone or 32 miles (51.5 clicks) in all-electric mode.