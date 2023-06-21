2024 Ducati Multistrada V2 S Gets New Black & Street Grey Overalls

Italian bike maker Ducati made a habit of releasing its new bikes for the coming model year in the final months of the current one. For the rest of the year, the company limits itself to updating the rest of the range with new colors and equipment.
These past few months alone we've seen a flood of new hues going over Ducati motorcycles. We got new visual interpretations of the SuperSport 950 S, Monster, and Panigale V2, among others, and now it's time for the Multistrada V2 to go down the same path.
The Multistrada range was born back in 2003, and the V2 is presently part of one of the most extensive lineups of bikes in the Ducati arsenal, as it contains no less than seven models. Today's news concerns the V2 S, and a new color choice for it called Black & Street Grey.
The V2 is considered by Ducati an entry point for riders in the tourer category. The model was already available in Ducati Red, but the addition of a new choice of overalls is meant to make the bike even more appealing to riders.
Mostly black and gray, the new bike stays true to the bike maker's passion for red, and proudly still displays it on the wheel rims and sides. New graphics telling the world the model's name are included in the package.
Aside from the visual upgrade, the V2 S remains the same very capable bike. It is powered by the 937cc Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder engine capable of developing 113 hp at 9,000 rpm.
Every other element on the bike remains the same as on the Ducati Red variant as well. Riders still get the 830 mm seat, and an array of safety tech that includes ABS cornering, Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and traction control. Three riding modes are on deck to choose from, namely Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro.
For rider convenience, features the likes of cruise control, Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) and a dashboard with 5-inch color TFT screen are offered to go with the V2 S.
As said, at the time of writing the Multistrada range comprises a total of seven models, starting with the V2 and ending with the V4 Pikes Peak. That's a rather large number of models in a single family, but this approach is fueled by the success of the model: since its inception, the Multistrada has sold over 100,000 examples, and in the motorcycle world that's not something that can be easily discarded.
As usual, Ducati does not say how much the V2 S in Black & Street Grey overalls costs, and will have those interested in buying one talk to their local dealer for additional info.
