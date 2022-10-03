Mint-Condition 2015 Ducati Multistrada 1200 S Counts a Puny 50 Miles on the Clock

The sheer amount of tech and fancy gadgetry stuffed into this Duc is rather staggering.
Often regarded as one of the most technologically advanced machines in its class, the Ducati Multistrada is a true marvel of Italian engineering. Pictured above this paragraph, you’ll see an unscathed 1200 S exemplar belonging to the 2015 model-year and whose digital odometer reads just 50 miles (80 km).
This road-oriented Bolognese ADV comes equipped with aftermarket exhaust plumbing from Termignoni, as well as fresh motor oil and a brand-new battery. What powers the Multistrada 1200 S is a feral 1,198cc Testastretta DVT L-twin, boasting variable valve timing, two spark plugs per cylinder, and ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies.
At 9,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of generating up to 160 desmodromic stallions, while a maximum torque output numbering 100 pound-feet (136 Nm) will be spawned at 7,500 spins. This grunt gets fed to the rear chain-driven wheel by a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears.
Ultimately, the end result is a sport bike-worthy top speed of 165 mph (266 kph), and there are several electronic rider aids to help one keep the Multistrada under control. These include launch, traction, and cruise control, along with cornering ABS co-developed by Bosch and Brembo.
Semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension technology also makes an appearance, manipulating 48 mm (1.9-inch) upside-down forks and a fully-adjustable monoshock. At the front, stopping power gets called into action by dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating rotors and radial Brembo calipers. The rear hoop is ground to a halt thanks to a 265 mm (10.4-inch) disc and a two-piston floating caliper.
You may find this ravishing 1200 S among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where it’ll be dwelling until Wednesday, October 5! We doubt the highest bid placed thus far will even come close to satisfying the reserve price, because it amounts to a mere $7k for the time being.
