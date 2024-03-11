2024 BMW i7 Looks Rad in Ruby Black, Here Are All the Best Angles

The pinnacle of Bavarian automotive luxury is the battery-electric 7 Series. It's a luxobarge that pairs the advantage of an all-electric powertrain with an opulent interior and the latest automotive technology. Despite its divisive exterior design, BMW's flagship is a car you will look back at after parking it. But will you turn your head around to take a mental snapshot before going on with your day if it's finished in a non-provocative shade of black? Here's the kicker: you might do it!

13 photos Photo: BMW of Mountain View Geniuses