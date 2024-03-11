2024 BMW i7 Looks Rad in Ruby Black, Here Are All the Best Angles

The pinnacle of Bavarian automotive luxury is the battery-electric 7 Series. It's a luxobarge that pairs the advantage of an all-electric powertrain with an opulent interior and the latest automotive technology. Despite its divisive exterior design, BMW's flagship is a car you will look back at after parking it. But will you turn your head around to take a mental snapshot before going on with your day if it's finished in a non-provocative shade of black? Here's the kicker: you might do it!
Ok, let's be honest with ourselves. Few people drop over $124,200 on a spanking-new i7 xDrive60 and treat the car like the ride of their dreams. This is not an M5, M8 Cabriolet, or an X5 xDrive50e we're talking about here.
It's also not a mom-and-pop car because kids rarely appreciate delicate materials and the cost of pricey parts. They also tend to make a mess. That's especially true for siblings who don't get along very well. Besides, parents rarely have time or the opportunity to calmly wait for the EV to add a few electrons at a DC fast charger or Level 2 public dispenser.
Thus, the all-electric 7 Series is a sedan fit for the well-off tech enthusiast, the entrepreneur who wants to treat friends or potential business partners to an interesting ride experience, an exclusive rent-a-car company, or the person who simply likes to experience the finer things life has to offer but refuses to look at what brands like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, or Mercedes-Maybach have in their portfolios.
Given that there's clearly a market for the i7 out there, it's not far-fetched to think that someone would spend even more money on customizing their luxury sedan. After all, how often will you buy a battery-electric 7 Series? It's not going to become an obsession. So, one could comfortably make the decision to go all-out with the speccing process.
Someone built an i7 xDrive60 that seems to fit all the right boxes. It doesn't have the huge TV for those sitting in the rear, but it comes with all the other great options, including a trustworthy black Merino leather cabin.
BMW fans might know the Carbon Black color, which appears, well, black most of the time. However, a rich blue comes out of nowhere when sunlight or parking lot lighting interacts with the sedan's outer shell.
The dark red color is more noticeable when paired with Black Sapphire Metallic in a dual-tone configuration. Going for such an option will set you back around $12,000, though. That's hard to digest, considering luxury cars depreciate very fast.
But if you're rewarding yourself with a special BMW, then it's worth considering making it your own. The Bavarians can make your wildest dreams come true as long as you're willing to pony up. You could even order a 7er finished in Fireorange III Uni with the top half of the luxury sedan dressed in Black Sapphire or Oxid Grey.
In the end, there's but one question that needs answering: is it worth it to spend $5,500 on this tricky black that doesn't look any different in the absence of sunlight? That's up to you to decide. We can only tell you that the BMW dealership sold this i7 a couple of hours after washing it and recording the video below.
At first glance, the exterior may look boring because of the almost murdered-out look (the wheels aren't black). However, when enough light is available (from the sun or from an artificial source), you will be surprised to find out that a burgundy or cherry color starts popping out of nowhere.
Believe it or not, BMW has quite a selection of black shades, tints, and tones. If you want a 7 Series that's understated to the untrained eye but a gem you will gladly show off to friends, family, colleagues, or business partners, here's how many options there are available right now, apart from Ruby Black:
- Frozen Black Metallic (matte);
- Enigmatic Black Metallic;
- Jerez Black Metallic;
- Crystal Casserit Black Metallic;
- Nero Fuoco Metallic;
- Cosmos Black Metallic;
- Citrin Black Metallic;
- Grey Black Uni.
