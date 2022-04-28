2023 Toyota GR Supra Gets Manual Transmission Option, A91-MT Edition to Celebrate It

Were you craving for a three-pedal version of the new-gen Toyota Supra? Well, crave no more because the Japanese automaker has addressed this matter by launching a manual transmission option for its sports coupe.
Available exclusively in combination with the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, which produces 382 hp and 367 lb-ft (498 Nm) of torque, the six-speed manual gearbox version of the 2023 GR Supra also comes with other upgrades meant to enhance the driving experience.
For one, a shortened final drive ratio, from 3:15 in the automatic to 3.46 in the manual, was required, Toyota says, and so was the performance-oriented software that optimizes the thrust when the left pedal is engaged until it is released. On a more positive note, this can be overridden by putting the car in Sport mode. They have also adapted the stability control, traction control, and anti-roll system in order to work with the stick shift.
Designed to make the car more fun around twisty roads on an uphill gradient, more than 5%, the Hairpin+ function is another novelty here, featuring “optimized engine torque control to allow a greater difference in the degree of wheel spin on the left- and right-side tires.” This function was designed “to allow more freedom and rewards,” the company explains.
Limited to 500 copies for the U.S. market, the 2023 Toyota GR Supra A91-MT Edition celebrates the introduction of the manual transmission option. It is available in CU Later Gray or Matte White, sits on 19-inch Frozen Gunmetal Gray wheels, and has red accents. Cognac leather upholstery decorates the cabin, which also features an Alcantara-wrapped shift knob with the GR logo, JBL premium audio, and other stuff.
The rest of the 2023 Toyota GR Supra family gets retuned suspension, revised electric power steering, and active rear differential. The 3.0 grade has new 19-inch wheels and standard black leather upholstery, whereas the 3.0 Premium adds the aforementioned JBL sound system, full-color head-up display, wireless charging pad, and red and black trim inside. A new paint finish, the Stratosphere Blue, is available across the range.
Pricing for the updated GR Supra with the manual gearbox will be announced this summer, and the first units should arrive at dealers nationwide later this year.
