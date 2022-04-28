2023 Toyota GR Supra Gets Manual Transmission Option, A91-MT Edition to Celebrate It

More on this:

1 Three-Pedal GR Supra Confirmed as Toyota Wants to Save the Manual Transmission

2 Toyota GR Yaris With 8-Speed Auto 'Box in Testing, Self-Shifting Option Could Become Real

3 2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual Transmission Option Apparently Leaked

4 2023 Toyota Supra Might Get Manual Transmission Option in the U.S., Rumors Claim

5 MKV Supra vs. Manual-Equipped 2021 BMW M4 Drag Race Concludes Rather Obviously